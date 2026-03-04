NEDC Lauds Niger Govt’s Solar Mini-Grid Initiative

The Niger Electricity Distribution Company (NEDC), a subsidiary of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), welcomes the commendable efforts by the Niger State Government, under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, to deploy solar mini-grids and renewable energy solutions to previously unserved and underserved communities across the state.

These initiatives, which include the provision of reliable 24-hour solar power to over 180 communities that had experienced no meaningful electricity supply for more than a decade, as well as the transition of critical public facilities, such as Government House, hospitals (including the General Hospital and IBB Specialist Hospital), the Niger State Water Board, and other MDAs, to independent solar systems, represent a significant step forward in addressing longstanding energy access challenges.

Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye, Managing Director of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), said: “We fully support the Niger State Government’s proactive approach to expanding access to reliable electricity through renewables.