NEDC Flags Off Construction Of Two Bridges On Mubi–Maiha Road

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has flagged off the reconstruction of two critical bridges along the Mubi–Maiha road in Adamawa State, aimed at restoring connectivity and boosting economic activities in the area.

The 12-month project formally commenced with the commissioning and handover of the Buladega and Maiha bridge sites to Triacta Nigeria Limited, the contractor in charge of the works. The bridges, which had become unsafe for commuters due to years of deterioration, are set to be replaced with new, modern structures.

Under the project plan, Triacta will construct a 5-span, 75-metre bridge at Buladega village and a 7-span, 105-metre bridge at Maiha — both located along the strategic Mubi–Maiha corridor that links major communities and markets in northern Adamawa.

Speaking at the site, Engr. Francis, Head of the NEDC Technical Team in Adamawa State, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to delivering durable infrastructure that will support the region’s recovery and long-term development.

Representatives of Homesmith Consulting, the project’s supervising firm, were also present to ensure strict adherence to quality and safety standards throughout construction.

Receiving the NEDC delegation, Engr. Wijh Tamke, Project Manager for Triacta Nigeria Limited, assured stakeholders that the company would deliver the project within schedule and in line with international engineering best practices.

Meanwhile, residents and business owners in Mubi and Maiha local government areas have expressed optimism over the intervention, describing it as a long-awaited lifeline for trade, mobility, and safety.

They noted that upon completion, the new bridges will restore a vital trade corridor, reduce travel time, and stimulate socio-economic growth across the region.