Coverage of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) projects commissioning in Bauchi State was disrupted on Friday following a road accident involving journalists attached to the delegation.

The accident occurred along the Yashi-Yelwan Duguri Road in Alkaleri Local Government Area after the commissioning of a Government Secondary School project in Yelwan Duguri.

The journalists were part of a media team covering the handover of completed NEDC projects to the Bauchi State Government, led by the Minister of State for Regional Development, Alhaji Uba Maigari Ahmadu.

Some of the journalists sustained injuries and were taken to Yelwan Duguri Hospital for immediate medical attention before being transferred to the Bauchi General Hospital.

Affected journalists were drawn from Channels Television, AIT, NTA, ARISE News and other media houses under the Correspondents’ Chapel.

The delegation comprised top officials, including the Minister, the Chairman and Managing Director of NEDC, the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State and other government functionaries.

According to our correspondent, the accident involved a vehicle conveying journalists and resulted in damage to media equipment. The crash reportedly occurred during an attempt to overtake a convoy of vehicles.