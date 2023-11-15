NEDC Begins Inspection Of Key Projects In Adamawa

The newly appointed Board and Management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), have commenced the inspection of key projects carried out by the commission in Adamawa State.

New Telegraph gathered that the Board Chairman, Maj Gen Paul Tarfa (rtd) led the delegation to inspect the Accident and Emergency Complex at Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Technical Trade Training Centre Jabbi Lamba in Girei and mega school in Song LGAs of the state.

Speaking at the inspection site, Maj. Gen. Tarfa expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far and assured that very soon the projects would be completed.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the commission, Mr Alkali Goni, said they were taken around the commission’s projects to ascertain the level of progress so far made.

Earlier, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri had asked the commission to carry along the states in the region in identifying priority needs of people affected by insurgency in the region.

He said the state should be given the honour to channel the needs of its people.

“I think we should move away, from the NEDC-identified needs of the people in the region,” he added.