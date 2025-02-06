NEDC Assures Northeast Govs’ Forums Of Support To Develop Region

Share

The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), has assured the North East Governor’s’ forum (NEGF), of the continued support in bringing sustainable development to the region.

The Managing Director of the NEDC, Alhaji Goni Alkali disclosed this yesterday while presenting a donation of Office equipment to the Director General of the NEGF, Alhaji Umar Gulani at the NEDC headquarters, Maiduguri.

The MD Saud We had donated a vehicle to the North East Governor’s Forum and this time around we’re supporting the Forum with some office equipment to assist them in discharging their functions effectively.”.

“We in the Commission our mandate is to see to the development of the region, we see the partnership in the Forum to develop the region. We are going work with the Governor to move the region forward”, Alkali Saud.

The items presented include an Air Conditioning System, Laptop computers, Industrial Printer and Paper Shredding Machines..

Responding, the Director General of the North East Governors Forum, Alhaji Umar Gulani thanked the the commission for the donation assured that the equipment would be judiciously used.

Similarly, the pioneer MD/CEO of the newly established North-West Development Commission (NWDC, )Prof. Abdullahi Ma’aji has commended the ND of the NEDC commission for its development initiatives in the Northeast.

The Managing Director of the NWDC, Prof. Abdullahi Ma’aji made the commendation when he paid a courtesy call to the MD/CEO of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Alhaji Goni Alkali at its Liaison office in Abuja.

The visit was to establish a relationship between the two Commissions, marking the beginning of a critical collaboration for the overall development of the two regions.

“NEDC’s position as a role model in the field of regional development, the North-West Development Commission (NWDC) seeks to learn from the wealth of experience and effective strategies NEDC has deployed over the years to advance the development of the North-East Zone after years of devastation due to the Boko Haram insurgency., ” Prof Ma’aji said.

He commended the MD/CEO of NEDC for building a Commission worthy of emulation, acknowledging the North-East Stabilisation.

