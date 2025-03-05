Nedbank Targets Africa Expansion With $662m In Excess Capital

Share

Armed with a war chest of 12 billion rand ($662 million) in excess capital sitting on its books by end of June, South Africa’s fourth-largest lender by assets has mapped out a strategy to build scale in booming sectors such as natural resources and renewable energy.

According to Bloomberg, the bank’s bet is that these opportunities across the continent will drive a transformative shift in its revenue mix.

Currently, over 90 per cent of Nedbank’s profits come from South Africa, but the bank has set an ambitious target to generate just under half of its earnings from other African markets within five to ten years — a leap from the current 9.2 per cent.

“We can easily get between 20 per cent to 30 per cent, and even closer to 40 per cent if we grow in the manner that we aspire,” Terence Sibiya, group managing executive for Nedbank Africa Regions, said in an interview.

Nedbank will be a different bank by 2029, Sibiya said. The move reflects a broader pivot by South African banks seeking growth beyond a sluggish domestic economy.

Rivals Standard Bank Group Ltd., and FirstRand Ltd. have already carved out substantial operations in East and West Africa.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), South Africa’s economy is expected to expand by 1.1 per cent in 2024, while Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is projected to grow at an average of 3.6 per cent in 2024, with a forecast of 4.2 per cent in 2025.

The disparity is significant, with sub-Saharan Africa growing about three to four times faster than South Africa.

Nedbank, with subsidiaries in Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, as well as representative office in Kenya, is also leveraging its 21 per cent stake in Ecobank Transnational Inc. to extend its reach in West Africa.

Despite this footprint, Sibiya acknowledges that Nedbank’s operations are “sub-scale” and must grow to compete effectively.

“In the five existing territories, there’s definitely a massive focus now on growing scale and getting to what we believe is a greater market share of the profit pools there,” he said.

However, expansion into other African markets comes with challenges, including political and regulatory risks and currency volatility that could squeeze profit margins.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

