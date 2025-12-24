Nedbank Flags 20% Earnings Drop After Ecobank Exit

Nedbank Group has warned that its basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the year to end-December 2025 will decline by at least 20% following the conclusion of its disposal of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI).

The group announced in a voluntary trading statement that it has successfully concluded the sale of its 21.2 per cent shareholding in ETI for $100 million (about R1.7 billion), after receiving all the required regulatory approvals.

The transaction was first announced on August 15, 2025, when Nedbank said it had entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Bosquet Investments Limited to exit the investment.

Nedbank said the disposal was concluded on December 17, 2025 and “represents a reset of Nedbank’s strategy on the broader African continent, with a clear focus on the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and East Africa regions in businesses Nedbank Group owns and controls”.

As a result of the disposal’s completion, the group said that, in terms of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), cumulative foreign exchange losses and fair value adjustments of approximately a net R7 billion, related to the equity accounting treatment of its interest in ETI over time and previously recognised via other comprehensive income, are required to be recycled to profit or loss in the current reporting period.

Consequently, Nedbank said a reasonable degree of certainty exists that EPS for the 12 months ending December 31, 2025 will decrease by at least 20 per cent to at least 2 888 cents, compared with 3 610 cents reported for the previous financial year.

The group said the recycling of the foreign exchange losses and fair value adjustments, recognised via other comprehensive income, is specifically excluded from headline earnings and therefore has no impact on headline earnings per share, diluted headline earnings per share, or net asset value per share.