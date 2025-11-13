A fresh wave of controversy has erupted within the Nwoko household after Laila Charani, one of the wives of Nigerian senator and businessman Prince Ned Nwoko, accused fellow wife and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels of introducing her to drugs and nearly destroying her marriage.

In a lengthy post shared on social media, Laila responded angrily to recent allegations that Regina had been financially supporting her.

Laila, who denied ever receiving money from Regina, said she was fully content with what her husband provided and challenged her to publicly reveal their bank records to prove otherwise.

“How dare you say that you ever gave me money, for what exactly? I am very content with the provisions my husband makes for our family,” Laila wrote, insisting that her husband was aware of all financial dealings within their household.

The Moroccan-born wife went on to make a series of startling claims, alleging that Regina introduced her to *drug use six years ago*, a habit that she says almost cost her marriage.

According to Laila, it was Ned Nwoko’s intervention that helped her recover and avoid further damage to their relationship.

“You know too well that I almost lost my marriage when you introduced me to drugs six years ago, and it was my husband’s quick insistence on intervention that rescued me from that dark path,” she wrote.

Laila also accused Regina of being a negative influence within the family, alleging that she supplied drugs to household staff and even to her own younger sister.

She further stated that Regina’s alleged behaviour led to distrust, claiming she would not allow her daughters near Regina “unsupervised.”

“You have been a bad influence since you married into this beautiful family, giving drugs to nannies and our workers, including your younger sister, Destiny. You infected everyone with your virus,” Laila alleged.

The post, which has since gone viral, also contained personal accusations about Regina’s lifestyle, with Laila urging her to seek help and focus on rehabilitation.

“Please go and sort yourself out. Seek help immediately and continue with your rehabilitation, and leave the other wives out of this,” she wrote, adding that her message was motivated by “truth and concern” rather than anger.

As of the time of filing this report, Regina Daniels has not publicly responded to Laila’s claims.

The Nwoko family has also not issued an official statement addressing the escalating feud, which comes amid ongoing public scrutiny surrounding the family’s internal disputes.

The dramatic exchange has once again drawn intense public attention to the polygamous household of Senator Ned Nwoko, sparking heated reactions across social media as Nigerians debate the allegations and call for clarity from both parties.