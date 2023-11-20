Ned Nwoko’s Fifth Wife Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

The Moroccan fifth wife of Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko, Laila Charani, has sparked pregnancy rumours with the new video she shared online.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Moroccan wife, shared a video with her followers showing her beauty in different outfits.

Laila looked stunning in the video as she wore various outfits and strolled around her surroundings while grinning broadly.

The billionaire wife gushed about her own femininity in a brief caption that she posted to go along with the video.

She penned, “I am a woman”.

However, her post has drawn a lot of attention from her fans, with some complimenting her beauty and others outright addressing the pregnancy rumours.

Read some of their comments below:

@fatu_humble3, “Your beauty is outstandingly beautiful and original, not artificial like others we know. At least you don’t need artificial beauty, filters, extreme face paint, or a photo shoot to stand out. You’re already outstanding, stunning, classy, and elegant.”

@21stella3, “Congratulations on your pregnancy.”

@shannonbredeen, “The main wife of Ned .”

@eslavy_boutique, “Please get another pregnancy for your husband you are so beautiful.”

@joyceegbera, “Naturally endowed head, hair to toe. Keep that way please.”

@Vv_348, “Stick with your own style my darling! stick with your originality.”

@el.egantebelle, “You look elegant.”

@mimiflytwin, “I see a little bunny Congratulations!”

