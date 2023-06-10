New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
Ned Nwoko’s Fifth Wife, Laila Charani Is Fully Back

Laila Charani, the fifth wife of Ned Nwoko on Saturday surprised Nigerians after sharing a new video with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, it could be seen as she and her husband are having a romantic moment together smiling and making cool videos of themselves.

It would be recalled that Laila Charani, resurfaced on social media a month ago to tender an apology to Ned Nwoko‘s family and everyone affected by their messy separation.

Their separation came as a result of infidelity which resulted in a public fight back and forth on social media accusing her of cheating and abandoning their kids.

Months after clearing her images on Instagram, Laila Charani shows up once again with rekindled love with the love of her life, Nwoko.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote, “This is to my entire Ned Nwoko family.) have realised that I made mistakes. they were not intentional.) listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologize to my husband and other members of the family.) want peace and progress in the family.”

But in a new video making the rounds on social media, she could be seen loved up in a romantic moment with her hubby.

However, some netizens claimed that she has fully returned to ‘secure her throne’.

@adomiAlex said: “Favorite wife don come back to secure her throne. Regina is in trouble.”

@abella55 added: “Aww polygamous kids.”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtR_N1LgNmT/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

