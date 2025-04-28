Ned Nwoko To Oborevwori: Don’t Bring Old PDP Habits Into AP

Share

The senator representing Delta north, Ned Nwoko, has asked the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, to leave behind the “old habits” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as he begins a new political journey in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement addressed to the governor following his recent defection, Nwoko warned that the move must not just be symbolic but transformative, urging Oborevwori to “leave behind the politics of survival and step into the politics of legacy”.

“No one pours new wine into old wineskins. Old habits, old politics, and the old deals that led to the gradual decline of the PDP in Delta must be left behind,” Nwoko said.

He praised the governor’s decision to join the APC, describing it as a bold step that opens new possibilities for Delta State and Nigeria’s political future.

The lawmaker noted that the APC, “reenergised and focused,” had already begun laying the groundwork for constitutional amendments, including the creation of Anioma and New Delta states.

“Chief among these is the creation of two new viable states: Anioma and New Delta,” he said. The senator asked the governor to lead the charge for constitutional reforms and demonstrate renewed dedication to fairness, inclusive development, and progressive governance.

Share