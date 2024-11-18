Ned Nwoko Speaks On How He Met Regina Daniels

According to him, his wife had told him that she had a lot of suitors, many of whom included pastors, oil bunkers and other assortment of men.

However, she had said no to them all, choosing to keep her chastity till they met and got married.

He said: “She told me there were so many suitors including pastors…oil bunkers.

“She gave me the list and told me these were her suitors, and they were pampering her, sending her things but she didn’t say yes to any of them and by the time we got married she was a virgin,”

Regina Daniels, sharing the video, captioned …

“Hubby just sent me this really cute video his friend made and I couldn’t help but share. Isn’t this a planned conversation about me with his friends and colleagues so cute?

“Honestly, I always love hearing hubby speak about me with so much love, especially in my absence ❤️”

Reaction trailing this post;

mercyjohnsonokojie said: “No lies detected…always proud of you sweetheart❤️❤️”

oruhsamuel_ asked: “Wetin your mom dey call Ned ?, son-in-law or father-in-law ”

ice___queen20 wrote: “You didn’t marry out of love,

You married your highest bidder Gina, case closed, it’s understandable.”

he.is_dty asked: “Wetin concern us ?”

