The Senator representing Delta North, Sen. Ned Nwoko, has addressed public concerns surrounding the arrest of Izuegbu Anthonet, popularly known as Ann, who is widely described as a close friend of his estranged wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

According to the senator, her arrest followed allegations he said were false, damaging and now the subject of a formal police investigation.

In a statement released through his media team, Nwoko explained that Ann was taken into custody over allegations of criminal defamation.

He stated that she had made serious public claims against him and members of his family, which he described as completely untrue.

The senator specifically denied allegations that he physically assaulted his wife, Laila Nwoko, or that such an incident resulted in a miscarriage. He insisted that no such event ever occurred and described the accusations as reckless and harmful to his reputation.

Beyond the defamation claims, Nwoko’s team also alleged that Ann was involved in activities linked to the procurement of an illegal abortion for Regina Daniels during her marriage to the senator.

According to the statement, the matter is documented and has already been brought to the attention of security agencies. The senator maintained that the issue remains under active investigation and has not been resolved.

The statement further revealed that a formal witness report was submitted to the Maitama Police Station in October 2025.

The report allegedly details repeated incidents involving illegal substances and names individuals said to be connected to the activities. Law enforcement agencies are reportedly following up on the claims as part of an ongoing inquiry.

Nwoko’s media team added that Ann’s arrest came shortly after a social media post in which she allegedly issued threats and repeated defamatory remarks against the senator and his wife.

They stressed that the case should not be viewed as a social media disagreement but as a legal matter being handled by the appropriate authorities.

The senator said he and his family would allow due process to take its course and would refrain from engaging in public arguments over the issue.

He also urged the public to avoid speculation and rely on verified information, emphasising that the matter is now firmly in the hands of law enforcement.

According to Nwoko, attempts to portray the arrest as harassment or suppression are misleading, as the case is based on formal complaints, witness statements and ongoing investigations.