Ned Nwoko Seeks Stronger Penalties For Staged Kidnapping

The Senator representing the Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, has called on Nigeria’s security agencies to ensure that culprits of staged kidnapping face the full weight of the law.

Senator Nwoko, who made this call in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, noted that making culprits face the full weight of the law would send a clear message that such deceit has no place in Nigerian society.

Frowning at the growing trend of staged kidnapping, Nwoko reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding communities in the constituency, supporting security agencies, and ensuring peace and trust prevail among the people.

He said, “I immediately mobilised the police and local vigilantes for rescue, only for investigations to reveal that the young man staged his kidnapping.

“This is a reckless and criminal act, alien to the values of our people in Delta North, and it must not be allowed to take root.

“Staged kidnappings traumatise families, waste vital security resources, erode public trust, and trivialise the suffering of genuine victims.

“I therefore urge security agencies to ensure the culprits face the full weight of the law, to send a clear message that such deceit has no place in our society.”