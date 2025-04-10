Share

Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has facilitated projects worth over N30 billion through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

These initiatives, aimed at improving the lives of Deltans, particularly in Delta North, focus on infrastructure development and agricultural transformation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Michael Ogah, media consultant to Senator Nwoko, and made available to journalists in Abuja, the lawmaker outlined key projects currently underway.

Among them are initiatives under the Benin-Owena River Basin Authority, with over N7.5 billion allocated to each of four major projects.

These include the construction of treatment plants and reticulation systems at the completed Ogbashu Dam in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Other notable projects include irrigation schemes for farmers in Olodu and surrounding communities within Aniocha South, as well as the Idumuje Dam project in the Idumuje clan of Aniocha North Local Government, estimated at N7.5 billion.

The Idumuje Dam is designed to fast-track water management solutions in the region. Additionally, another N7.5 billion has been earmarked for irrigation systems along the river belt, benefiting Idumuje and neighboring communities.

This initiative includes the provision of quality seedlings, fertilizers, and farm implements to support peasant farmers, enabling year-round farming to boost food production for both local consumption and export.

Speaking on his achievements, Senator Nwoko said, “I am proud to announce that through President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, I’ve facilitated over ₦30 billion in projects aimed at transforming the lives of the people of Delta North and beyond.

These projects, funded through Mr. President’s special intervention funds, will address key infrastructure needs and improve agricultural productivity in the region.”

He emphasized that the ongoing efforts, including progress at the Ogwashi-Uku Dam and the Idumuje Dam, reflect his commitment to the development of Delta North.

“These projects are not only a testament to my dedication to my constituents but also a direct result of the strong relationship I have with President Tinubu and the Federal Government.

Together, we will continue to build a prosperous and thriving Delta State,” he added.

The statement further noted that these landmark projects were made possible due to Senator Nwoko’s strategic relationship with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu.

“This project came directly from the President to him and a few influential senators in the Senate,” the statement declared, highlighting the senator’s influence in securing federal support for Delta State.

The initiatives are expected to significantly enhance food security, improve water management, and empower local farmers, positioning Delta North as a hub of agricultural productivity.

