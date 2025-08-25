Ned Nwoko Reports Regina Daniels To Her Mother

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, has publicly reported his wife, Regina Daniels, to her mother, Rita Daniels.

Senator Nwoko, who spoke via his social media page, complained about Regina Daniels not having enough rest because of acting.

Visiting the actress at a movie location, the senator was seen confronting crew members over Regina Daniels’ working too much and not resting properly.

“My point is that she is not resting.”

When Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, tried telling him to resolve it with her in private, Ned Nwoko stated that Regina always tells him at home that “you’re not my father.”

“Oh, she will now tell me, look, you are not my father. I swear to God. She said You are not my father. And I said I’m your husband.”

Reacting to the claim by Ned, Regina, who felt embarrassed, immediately went on her knees to apologise and promised that there would be a change.

Also sharing the video on her Instagram page, Regina said that the senator “Is so petty.”