Ned Nwoko Reacts To Killing Of Soldiers In Delta

Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly has denounced the killings of soldier by unidentified youths in Okuama town, Ughelli South LGA of Delta State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian Army on Saturday said that three of its soldiers was slained by the Youths of the state while on a peace mission in the warring Okuama community.

Twelve soldiers, a commanding officer, two majors, a captain, and the Army Acting Director of Defence Information all died, according to Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau’s statement.

Reacting to the development, Nwoko expressed regret to reporters in Abuja that violence has returned to the Delta while denouncing the killings.

READ ALSO:

He finds it terrible and very unfortunate that 16 men lost their lives while on a peacekeeping mission.

“The authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and hold those responsible for the killings accountable under the law.

“Additionally, both the state and federal governments must swiftly set up an all-inclusive panel to investigate the underlying causes of the crisis between the two communities.

“The reasons for military intervention, and the resulting casualties on both sides,” he said.