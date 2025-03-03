Share

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko has reacted to a recent award received by his 6th wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels amid rumours of marital crisis.

New Telegraph recalls that the movie star deactivated her Instagram page about the same time the rumours made rounds that her husband allegedly welcomed a child with a senior collegue, Chika Ike.

Upon her return to Instagram, she deleted photos of her husband from her Instagram page and also removed her husband’s name from her bio.

Amid the ongoing drama, Regina Daniels won an award as the personality of the year, and her husband took to his Instagram page to react pleasantly to her win.

Ned Nwoko congratulated her on her latest award, noting that he is proud of her.

He said, “Congratulations, Regina Daniels. A big congratulations to my dear wife, Regina Daniels, on being honoured as The Sun Newspaper’s Nollywood Personality of the Year!

“Your dedication, talent, and passion for the industry continue to set you apart. This recognition is a testament to your hard work and the impact you’ve made in Nollywood. I am incredibly proud of you and excited for all the greatness ahead.

“Keep soaring, my love! The sky is just the starting point.”

