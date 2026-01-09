Ned Nwoko Questions Significance Of Regina Daniels’ Drug Test

Senator Ned Nwoko has played down the importance of a recent drug test result involving his estranged wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, stating that a negative outcome only suggests temporary abstinence and should not be mistaken for full recovery.

In a statement released on Thursday through his verified X account and signed by his communications team, the lawmaker argued that issues of recovery and personal responsibility cannot be settled through public declarations or online reactions.

According to him, meaningful progress requires long-term commitment, honesty, and proper medical support.

Nwoko, a Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, stressed that a short period without substance use does not automatically resolve deeper problems.

He noted that recovery is a gradual process that goes beyond social media announcements and must involve sustained professional intervention.

READ ALSO:

The senator also raised concerns about the credibility of the circumstances surrounding the latest drug screening, which reportedly showed no presence of illegal substances.

He explained that earlier tests indicating drug and alcohol use were carried out by two independent and reputable facilities in Nigeria and South Africa.

These assessments, he said, were professionally documented and would be submitted as evidence in court.

He further cautioned against using a later negative test result to dismiss earlier findings, describing such claims as misleading.

According to Nwoko, while the recent result may indicate abstinence over a period, it does not invalidate previous medical reports or erase the issues that led to intervention.

The statement also referenced a court decision that reportedly awarded Nwoko custody of their children and dismissed accusations of human rights violations against him.

Nwoko maintained that accountability and recovery should be handled through appropriate legal and medical channels rather than public debate.