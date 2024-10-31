Ned Nwoko Proposes Bill To Allow Nigerians Bear Arms 

Share

Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko has proposed a bill advocating for Nigerians’ right to bear arms for self-defense.

The lawmaker who made this appeal while speaking on Channel TV argued that if granted it could help curb criminal activities, particularly kidnappings across the country.

Speaking on the Programme, Nwoko shared a personal story of tragedy, revealing how his Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) was killed by kidnappers in an attack last November.

He believes that armed citizens could deter such incidents by discouraging criminals from attacking communities.

Nwoko clarified that his proposal includes rigorous regulations to ensure only responsible citizens can obtain firearms.

The proposed process mandates individuals to complete training at a certified shooting school, provide medical reports from two doctors confirming mental stability, and secure endorsements from the Department of State Services (DSS), police, and local traditional rulers.

According to Nwoko, these stringent requirements will ensure that firearms are only available to qualified Nigerians.

This according to him will potentially enhance community security without compromising public safety.

