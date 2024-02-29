Ned Nwoko Personal Aide Murdered By Kidnappers

One of the personal aides to Nigerian billionaire and Politician, Ned Nwoko, Chris Agidy, has been murdered by the kidnappers who abducted him on November 2023.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh who confirmed the death of Agidy said that the body of the murdered aide has been recovered.

New Telegraph recalls that gunmen kidnapped at least 19 people from their houses in the Galadimawa neighbourhood of the nation’s capital in November.

It would be recalled that it was previously reported that 12 of the abductees were slain.

However, the identities of the deceased were unknown while the congressman and security personnel resumed their efforts to save the lawyer’s aide.

The FCT PPRO confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying the lawmaker’s aide was killed by one of the kidnappers plaguing the country’s capital, Samaila Wakili.

The FCT PPRO said the suspect, upon his arrest, led police operatives to where the remains of Barr. Chris Agidy is.

She noted that “the remains were recovered and deposited in Gwagwalada General Hospital”.