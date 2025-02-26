Ned Nwoko, Moroccan Wife Jet To Village

Share

The fifth wife of popular Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko, Laila Charani, has sparked reactions after sharing a video capturing their family trip to his village.

This development followed Regina Daniels’ Instagram disappearance after reports made the rounds that her husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly had a child with Chika Ike, a rumour which he has disproved.

Amid the controversy, the politician has been seen making more public appearances with his Moroccan wife, Laila.

In a recent video, she captures the moment he boarded a private jet to his village in Delta State.

She, her husband and kids were all seen taking a stroll through some parts of his village during the visit.

Laila captioned; “Over the weekend, my family and I travelled to Asaba and then made our way to Idumuje-Ugboko—it was truly a trip to remember!

“From the excitement of the journey to the warmth of reconnecting with familiar places and faces, every moment was special. Travelling with family always reminds me of the importance of love, laughter, and shared experiences.

Whether it was enjoying the beautiful scenery along the way, reminiscing about old memories, or simply being present with each other, this trip was filled with joy and gratitude.

Idumuje-Ugboko holds so much history and meaning, and visiting again was both refreshing and nostalgic. Grateful for these moments and looking forward to many more adventures with the people I love the most!” Reaction trailing this post; onyinyechi__favour remarked: “No wonder our small madam is angry lol… Are you still interested in polygamy?? Hehehe” kimpearl_mercy wrote: “Private jet is not meant for only one wife ” nina1111650 said: “You look beautiful as always, please tag your husband to your post, so that we can also like his post.” simisolaadenubi stated: “You are now behaving like a senior wife!! Bravo my love ❤️” i_am_amie80 wrote: “She added the Moroccan spice to his stew” iizzyyprince said: “Old taker still dey reign. Fear my return no be just yarns ” Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laila Charani (@mnslailacharani)

