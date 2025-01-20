Ned Nwoko Finally Dumps PDP For APC

Share

The representative of Delta North in the Senate Ned Nwoko yesterday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He told his supporters in his Idumuje-Ugboko hometown in the Aniocha North Local Government Area that he wants to “join forces with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra to move Nigeria forward”.

This came barely six weeks after Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of former Governor James Ibori, dumped the PDP for the APC. She represents the Ethiope Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Nwoko said he decided to leave the ruling PDP in Delta State because the PDP government failed to deliver the benefits of democracy to his constituents.

He expressed his frustration with the party’s inability to address the needs of the people, which was the driving force behind his entry into politics.

The legislator called for a progressive change as a clear indication of his commitment to finding alternative solutions to the challenges facing his constituents.

