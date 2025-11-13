Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents the Delta North Senatorial District, has broken his silence regarding renewed criticism of his marriage to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Dismissing claims that he married her while she was still underage or that he actively pursued her, Ned said Regina was born on October 10, 2000, meaning she was 19 when they wed.

The lawmaker’s clarification comes amid ongoing public debate following Regina Daniels’ recent announcement that she is ending their six-year marriage.

In a statement released by his Communication and Technical Action Team, Nwoko explained that the widespread belief that Regina was 17 at the time of their marriage is false.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Regina Daniels was born in October 2000. If she has been married to me for six years, that means she was 19 at the time of our marriage, not 17,” the statement read. “The public witnessed her family formally giving her to me in marriage.”

Nwoko also revealed that it was Regina’s mother, veteran actress Rita Daniels, who introduced her daughter to him for marriage.

He stressed that he never chased Regina or coerced her into the union. “There were witnesses present when her mother personally brought her to me. I never went after her,” he said.

The controversy reignited after Regina Daniels posted a lengthy statement on social media, accusing her estranged husband of domestic violence and emotional abuse, saying she had endured years of pain and was finally walking away from the marriage.

In response, Nwoko countered the allegations, accusing the actress of substance abuse and suggesting that her behaviour had been affected by addiction, which, he said, required professional intervention.

Their public exchange quickly became a trending topic across social media platforms, drawing divided opinions from fans and fellow entertainers.

Many critics accused Nwoko of exploiting his power and marrying Regina when she was too young, while some supporters defended him, insisting that the relationship was legally and culturally valid.

In his latest response, the senator insisted that the narrative portraying him as predatory was deliberately distorted. He maintained that the marriage followed due traditional and legal procedures and that all claims of wrongdoing were “malicious fabrications.”

“The records are open for everyone to verify. Regina was not a minor when we got married. The rumours being spread are designed to tarnish my image,” the statement added.

Nwoko and Regina Daniels married in 2019, a union that drew massive attention due to their noticeable age difference. For several years, the couple maintained a united public image, frequently appearing together at official events and sharing affectionate moments online.

However, the relationship now appears to have collapsed, with both sides trading allegations that have shocked the public and reignited conversations about age disparity, celebrity relationships, and gender power dynamics in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

As of the time of this report, Regina Daniels has yet to issue a formal response to her husband’s latest remarks, while public discourse around the former couple continues to dominate online platforms.