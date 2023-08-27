Ned Nwoko Debunks Divorce Rumours Of Steve Harvey, Wife

Billionaire businessman and Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko has debunked the rumours of extramarital affairs and divorce between renowned American show host, Steve Harvey and his wife, Majorie.

The rumours made headlines on Sunday, August 27, that Majorie Harvey had an extramarital affair and further demanded half of Steve Harvey’s net worth.

However, Ned Nwoko who is an acquaintance of the Harveys took to his social media page to debunk such rumours, saying they are untrue and baseless.

He further disclosed that he had reached out to Harvey and his wife and they said they were very much okay.

The Federal lawmaker made the remark while sharing photos of himself, his wife and Harvey’s together.

He wrote, “Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate. We experience this practically every day and so when we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues.

“We had to contact him and he confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy all together and we wish them all the best.”

