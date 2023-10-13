Ned Nwoko Celebrates Wife, Regina, on Her Birthday

Nigeria businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, has taken to social media to celebrate Regina Daniels, his wife, on her birthday. The Nollywood actress turned 23 recently. In an Instagram post, Nwoko shared a loved-up photo of himself and his wife, wearing traditional attire.

The politician, who is representing Delta north in the national assembly, described Regina as “selfless and supportive”. Nwoko praised the actress for her “maturity and dedication to the family”, which he said is an inspiration to him. He also appreciated Regina for being a “wonderful person” and “an amazing wife”.

“Happy birthday to my amazing wife! Your selfless support and love have enriched our lives,” he said. “Your maturity and dedication to family are truly admirable. Your growth in life endeavors is an inspiration to us all.

“I cherish every moment with you my dear wife, and today, on your special day, we celebrate you and the wonderful person you are. On behalf of the family we say Happy Birthday”.

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2019. Their union is blessed with two children. Last month, the movie star said she chose not to pursue a political career, despite her husband’s plea.