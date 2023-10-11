Ned Nwoko Celebrates Wife, Regina Daniels On 23rd Birthday

Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko has taken to his social media pages to express his unwearing love and affection for his six wife, Regina Daniels, as she celebrates her 23rd birthday.

It would be recalled that in 2019, Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels tied the knot with billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko and their union were blessed with two children.

Celebrating his 23rd birthday, the billionaire described Regina support and love as selfless, acknowledging how they have enriched their lives.

He further praised her maturity and dedication to family, finding inspiration in her growth and achievements.

He wrote; “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife! Your selfless support and love have enriched our lives. Your maturity and dedication to family are truly admirable. Your growth in life endeavours is an inspiration to us all.

“I cherish every moment with you my dear wife, and today, on your special day, we celebrate you and the wonderful person you are. On Behalf of the Family we say Happy Birthday.”

Reaction training Ned Nwoko heartfelt affection for Regina Daniels;

@onyinyechi__favour reacted: “Same way he cherish every moment with other women. Wahala for who go marry our husband instead of my husband.”

@bshizzle70a reacted: “Regina was 19 years whe she married Ned Nwoko, who was 59 years then. Many say that ’59 years ‘ NA FOOTBALL AGE sef , that he was much older at the time. This is an AB-NORMAL marriage.

“We are a society that WORSHIPS MONEY, this is why these people remain in our faces ( and are adored by many thought-challenged people ) instead of enjoying their ODD union in private . Na poor you poor, no be say make e make you lose the sense of right and wrong.”

@ngonoelizabethcarina said: “No matter what he writes or shows no peace Dey polygamy!! No woman wants to share her husband and there can never be true love in sharing!! Kids from polygamous homes are always traumatized! There is no peace in polygamy!! Regina is enjoying now because it is fresh, give her 6-7 years una go hear!!”

@tenovertenautos reacted: “The love be like extension socket. just plug yourself somewhere. Na same voltage go reach everybody.. at least 1 transformer dey serve a full community.”

@de_wardobeafffair reacted: “Love or whatever I won’t share my man please.”

@chef_ivyjones1 reacted: “Then, tomorrow he will still tell the other one, I cherish every moment shared. sound person ooo. Happy Birthday Darling!”

@_justsoftking said: “Commenters, there’s monogamy, polygamy, polyamory and the likes of it make una rest.”

