Ned Nwoko Celebrates Regina Daniels On Her Bachelor’s Degree

Billionaire businessman and Senator, Ned Nwoko has taken to his social media page to celebrate his wife, Regina Daniels for bagging a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Mexican university, Universidad Azteca.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Regina took to her Instagram page on Monday to announce the completion of her studies as she graduated from the university with a BSc degree.

Celebrating his wife, Ned Nwoko noted that she had secured the degree as a result of her hard work and dedication.

He expressed how happy and proud he was of her.

He said: “A long journey from Igbinedion University to Azteca University Mexico City. Your graduation is a result of hard work and determination. You still have more to achieve. A lot more.

“I know you are more than capable because of your uncommon commitment to whatever you set your mind on. Congratulations my dear wife. We all love you.”

In response, Regina Daniels wrote; “Awwww baby I give you the flowers …thank you for your support, love and encouragement ❤️❤️”

