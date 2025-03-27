Ned Nwoko Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary, Addresses Marriage Crisis With Regina

Share

Nigerian lawmaker and billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko has showered encomium on Regina Daniels as he addresses rumours of his marriage crisis.

New Telegraph recalls that there have been speculations on the internet that the movie star and her husband might no longer be together after she returned to Instagram from a break and removed her husband’s name, Nwoko, from her bio.

Reacting to the rumour, Ned took to his Instagram page to celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary, announcing that not only are they still together, but also expecting their third child.

He wrote, “Rumours Can’t Shake Royalty

Ah, the gossips, hungry and sly,

“Spinning their tales, their desperate cry.

“His arrest is coming!” But who is he?

Even if they don’t know, it’s comedy!

“And Regina left? Oh, what a tale,

“When she’s right here, steady as hail.

“Wrapped in love, in laughter’s glow,

“Rocking our babies, watching them grow.

“Their lies will fade, their voices dim,

Yet here we stand unmoved, untrimmed.

“For love like ours, built on steel,

“Doesn’t break, doesn’t kneel.

Let’s Set the Record Straight

“Still standing, still thriving, unshaken, supreme.

“Two beautiful sons, love’s sweetest dream.

No rumoured child outside, That ship never sailed, “Let them retire that story, tired and stale. “A divorcee? A non-virgin? Not mine to marry “My standards stand, untouched, unfazed. “Some may cry, some may curse, “But my love, my life, my rules come first. “Justice Is Serve “With a Smile “To the faceless gossip, the shadow behind a keypad, “Your fifteen minutes are on rewind. “A bounty stands on your trail, ten million strong, “Tick-tock, tick-tock you won’t run for long. “Enjoy your fame, your fleeting day, “Truth will rise, as lies decay. “My name is mine, my path is clear, “Forward, onward, year by year. “And Here’s the Cherry on Top… “Just when they thought they had their say, “Baby number three is on the way! “A new heartbeat, a love so grand, “Another blessing in my hand. “Let them talk, let them guess, “While we live, while we bless. “For at the end, when curtains close, “It’s us, my love, that victory knows. “Because love, true “Love, does not sway, “It roars, it reigns, come what may.”

