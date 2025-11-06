The lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, on Thursday said politics should be an open table for the nation, where elected officials can dialogue with the people, not a private gathering of a few.

Thi is as he said, that the willingness to make Nigeria great should be a priority for every political leader, adding that political and other leaders in the country must begin to think out of the box for the betterment of the people.

Sen. Nwoko, who made this remark while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, said no one else can make our country great except us, the opportune political leaders.

The lawmaker, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Reparations and Repatriation, reflecting on his two-year journey in the Senate, said this had also shaped his bills in the Senate.

“That is why my political ideals and actions align with the need to break down walls of exclusive politics, promoting inclusive governance that delivers justice, development, and true dividends for all residents in Delta North and Nigeria at large.”

“As I continue to reflect on my two-year journey in the Senate, I take pride in highlighting one of the strongest pillars of my legislative record: the sponsorship of 34 transformative bills that speak directly to the needs of Nigerians and the future of our nation.

“Each of these bills represents my unwavering commitment to people-centred governance, economic reform, youth empowerment, institutional strengthening, and the equitable development of all regions, particularly Delta North, which I proudly represent,” he said.

He highlighted the bills to include the Constitutional Alteration for the Creation of Anioma State, Nigerian Youth Entrepreneurship Grant Programme (Establishment) Bill, and the Waste Management and Malaria Eradication Agency (Establishment) Bill.

“I also sponsored a bill on the One-Month Rent Limitation and Landlord Registry Act. This legislation caps advance rent to one month for defined residential categories and establishes a national tenancy registry.

“It seeks to promote fairness, transparency, and rental insurance mechanisms while strengthening housing policy and protecting tenants.

“There is also the Bill on Electoral Courts Establishment and Jurisdiction Act, Compulsory Professional Indemnity Act, and the Cashless Asset Acquisition Act.”

According to him, the Cashless Asset Acquisition Act is a bill that requires property and high-value transactions to be processed through traceable, cashless systems.

“It integrates registries with AML and KYC databases to combat illicit financial flows and promote transparency.”

The lawmaker further listed other bills he sponsored to include the Self-Defence and Firearm Ownership Regulation Act, the Coroners Systems (Re-Enactment) Act, 2023, and the ECOWAS Parliament Election Governance Act.

He further listed the Diaspora Voting Bill, Parliamentary Governance System Act, Nigerian Defence Academy (Amendment) Bill – Delta State Campus, and the Upgrade of Ogwashi-Uku Polytechnic to Federal University of Technology Bill.

“Others are the Private Security Companies Regulation and Licensing Bill, Constitutional Alteration for Mandatory First Aid, CPR & AED Training, Good Samaritan Laws (2024), National Talent Rehabilitation and Integration Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2024, and the Public Service Rules (Alteration) Bill – Extension of Retirement Age.

“There is also the CBN Act Amendment to Prohibit Foreign-Currency Remuneration, National Social Security Agency (NSSA) Bill, National Centre for Substance Abuse Management (NCSAM) – Ndemili, Delta, Federal Universities of Technology (Amendment) Bill – Upgrade of FCE (Technical) Asaba to FUT Asaba, and the Mandatory Military Service for Youths (Establishment) Bill,” he said.

The Reparations and Repatriation Committee chairman further listed the National Vigilante Group (Establishment) Bill, Orthopaedic Hospital, Onicha-Ugbo (Establishment) Bill, and the Federal College of Education (Establishment) Bill – Akwukwu-Igbo.

Among the bills are that the National Ranching Development and Management Bill, Immigration Act Amendment – Visa-Free Entry for AU Passport Holders, and FRSC Act Amendment – Restriction of Daytime Movement of Heavy-Duty Vehicles are also part of the Bills.