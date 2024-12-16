Ned Nwoko Addresses Marital Crisis With Laila Charani

Share

Nigerian politician and businessman, Ned Nwoko, has subtly dismissed rumours of a marital crisis with his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

This clarification comes after Nwoko and his youngest wife, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, unfollowed Laila on Instagram, fueling speculation of tension in the household.

Reacting to the rumours, Nwoko took to his Instagram page to share a heartwarming family moment, showcasing a harmonious evening with Laila and their children.

In the viral video, the family engaged in sports activities, exuding unity and warmth.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Sports and family: the perfect Sunday evening blend with my wife, Laila, and the kids.”

The post has however debunked the marital crisis between them as Nwoko’s gesture suggests that all is well within his polygamous household.

A social media user @queen_ve_ro reacted, “This is so beautiful, plz take care of madam Laila doesn’t make her feel cornered.”

Another user @uzy_fashion_stores added, “Is her turn to be carried about. Because Regina dons travel.. let her enjoy her husband small for her return.”

