Ned Nwoko Addresses Allegations Of Taking 7th Wife

Share

Senator Ned Nwoko has publicly debunked rumours making rounds on social media that he has taken Nollywood actress, Chika Ike as his seventh wife and fathered a child with her.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the internet was buzzing following unconfirmed reports alleging that Chika Ike had welcomed a baby for the billionaire politician.

However, in an official statement released via Nwoko’s Instagram page, his Director of Communications debunked the claims, calling them “False and malicious.”

The statement further dismissed allegations that Nwoko made comments about music icon, 2Face and polygamy. It noted that, as a public figure and husband to an actress, such rumours were not unusual but were the work of bloggers seeking attention.

READ ALSO:

Titled “OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS;

“Our attention has been drawn to the recent false rumours alleging that Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant for him. We categorically state that these claims are entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation.

“Similarly, reports claiming he made statements about Tuface and polygamy are completely untrue. As a public figure and with his wife also being an actress, it is not unusual for bloggers seeking attention to fabricate such stories.

“However, Senator Nwoko is currently on a national assignment, focused on delivering on his political mandate, and has no time for distractions. This office remains available to journalists for verification of information, and we remind media practitioners of the consequences of spreading fake news. The public is advised to disregard these rumours and rely only on official statements from his office.

Signed

Director of Communications

Office of Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko.”

Share

Please follow and like us: