NEC’s Roadmap To Optimising A $1trn Economy

The National Economic Council (NEC) held its second conference recently in Abuja where it examined the pathway to attaining the $1 trillion economy target. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

The task of enhancing na- tional development, one that ensures inclusive growth that is penetrative and reflective across tiers of government, rests with the National Economic Council (NEC). An important economic body of the Federal Government, NEC is chaired by no less than the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Recently, Shettima chaired the second edition of a two-day NEC summit, which featured deliberations on fiscal coordination, investment mobilization, and shared development strategies between the federal and state governments. The President, Bola Tinubu, set the tone for the discourse with a presidential address.

NEC conference

The second edition of the National Economic Council (NEC) Conference was held from February 9-10, 2026, in Abuja, with the theme “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable National Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan”.

In attendance were cabinet members of the Federal Executive Council, state governors, and private sector players. It was a platform for holistic examination of key economic issues for a shared understanding of policy options for addressing the economic challenges facing the nation.

It discussed effective collaboration and synergy with the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and provided a platform for key stakeholders to align with the strategic vision of the administration as contained in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Imperative of fiscal and monetary synergy

The administration’s economic agenda of achieving a $1 trillion economy between now and 2030 requires a robust, synchronized approach between fiscal authority (government) and monetary authority (central bank policy). Both sides must align and work in harmony rather than in isolation.

The synergy is crucial to drive sustained double-digit growth, estimated at at least 10 per cent annual growth over the next decade. At the NEC conference last week, a panel session was devoted to examining the fiscal and monetary outlook for 2026-2030—priorities and imperatives.

The session, which had in attendance captains of industries and top officials of the government, concluded that the Nigerian economy can attain $1 trillion.

However, participants unanimously agreed that, for this to happen, all tiers of government should move from haphazard growth financing to catalyzing growth by strengthening cooperative federalism. Taking that route, participants said, will translate macroeconomic reforms into real impact for citizens.

It was submitted that govern- ments at all levels should identify and prioritize bankable, growthgenerating projects across strategic sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, energy, transport and logistics, digital, and infrastructure.

The Federal Government should ensure optimal investment in the oil and gas sector while ensuring effective diversification in domestic refining and non-oil sectors to enhance energy security, reduce import dependence, strengthen value chains, and create employment.

The participants advocated for strengthened fiscal, monetary, and trade policy coordination for effective macroeconomic stability. “The Federal Government should ensure an efficient publicprivate partnership framework to drive private sector capital and mitigate investment risks to attract development.

Governments at all levels should endeavor to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda to create and develop skills in technology and artificial intelligence to remain competitive in the global economy and enable Nigeria to realize a $1 trillion economy.

In its assessment of macroeconomic reforms initiated by the current administration, which include fuel, forex, etc., participants urged sustained collabora

The implementation of the renewed Hope Ward Development Programme should remain a key program of the federation

tion and cooperation on security and suggested the expansion of the mandate of the NEC ad hoc committee against crude oil theft. “The implementation of the renewed Hope Ward Development Programme should remain a key program of the federation,” the session recommended.

Strengthening human capital development

Human capital development is key in the quest to realize $1 trillion in economic growth. Over the years, government investment in the area of health and education had been grossly adjudged inadequate. There has to be a positive shift in funding dedicated to education, health, and other human capital development for the gap to be closed.

A session was devoted to Human Capital Development, which seeks to leverage HCD for national development realities. Challenges and recommendations were suggested by stakeholders. One of the most resonant contributions came from the World Bank’s presentation on early childhood development (stunting and early years programme).

Representative of the World Bank Nigeria Office, Dr. RitgakTilley-Gyado underscored the urgency of prioritizing early childhood development. She notes that 90 per cent of brain development occurs before the age of five.

Despite this, Nigeria, she said, faced significant constraints, including the fact that 40 per cent of children under five are stunted, affecting cognitive and physical development; only 43 per cent of children aged 3–4 meet basic developmental milestones; and only 24 per cent of children aged 4–6 can write a simple word, indicating poor early literacy.

Dr. Ritgak highlighted the long-term consequences of inad- equate early development, which extend to reduced productivity, limited job opportunities, and lower national GDP. Stunting, in particular, she notes, undermines school completion rates and future labor force participation.

To address these gaps, she proposed a multisectoral approach integrating nutrition, health education, social protection, and WASH interventions. Key recommendations included stronger governance systems, coordinated sectoral action, costed investment plans, and the implementation of an integrated early years framework.

The World Bank representative emphasized the need to involve state commissioners of budget and planning in the summit and to obtain accurate HCD targets/ data for the North, comparable to the South, for clarity and learning.

NEC participants submitted: “There is a need to restructure and realign economic policies to promote inclusivity, equity, and social cohesion, with deliberate emphasis on improving living standards and strengthening outcomes in the Human Capital Development.

“State governments should increase per capita spending on health, education, and youth employment to improve human capi- tal outcomes and expand opportu- nities for economic participation. Nigeria’s persistent underinvestment in the education and health sectors needs to be revisited, particularly when compared with peer countries. There is an urgent need to ramp up investment in the social sectors—education, the health sector, and nutrition.”

Private sector partnership

Growing the economy to a $1 trillion size is not entirely the government’s responsibility. Its responsibility is to provide an enabling environment. The private sector plays a crucial role.

At the NEC conference, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) gave updates on efforts to mobilize and coordinate private sector participation through its Private Sector Partners Group.

The NESG Representative, Seun Ojo, provided an update on the PSPG, an innovative platform mobilizing private sector resources to complement public sector efforts in advancing HCD.

By recognizing the private sector’s vast financial and technical capabilities, the PSPG positions itself as a key complement to public sector efforts, driving growth in critical HCD sectors like health, education, and skills development.

The PSPG leverages private sector financial and technical expertise to strengthen health, education, and skills development. He said the group collaborates with major companies, including UAC Foods and Oando, and works closely with NESG to promote co- ordinated investments that align with national HCD priorities.

Last Line

The journey to the $1 trillion economy destination is one that involves all stakeholders across the three tiers of government and the private sector.