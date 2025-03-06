NECO’s New Machine To Scan 15,000 Sheets Per Hour

Share

As part of efforts to reduce the number of days for the release of results, the National Examination Council (NECO) has commissioned a SCANTRON Insight 1500C machine that can scan 15,000 sheets per hour.

Addressing journalists on Thursday at the ICT centre, Minna, the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantami Wushishi, said the machine has the capacity to scan and score at the same time.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly installed 1500 OMR Digital Scanning Machine at the NECO ICT center, Prof. Wushishi said the number of days of processing and releasing results would reduce.

According to him, “the machine uses digital cameras and it is capable of scanning in a very high speed and can do 15,000 sheets per hour, 250 sheets per minute.

“The former machines would take two weeks to scan 15,000 sheets, and it would involve not less than 20 to 30 machines that we were using.”

He further disclosed that the process started in 2021 after I assumed office as Registrar. And we had about 100 machines but about 60 were not working. But I gave directives that the machines be put in good shape, and the 60 machines are working, but we only discovered that the company had stopped production a year earlier.

He added that the Commission decided to be proactive and stumbled on the 1500 OMR after being linked to SCANTRON in the United States of America.

“Our intention is to have 3 of this machine, but it cost us five hundred million Naira (N500 million) as at when we acquired it, but its current rate is N700 million,” he added.

Earlier, the Director of the ICT Department, Mr. Goddy Usioboh, said, “the NECO recognise the pivotal role technology plays in the educational sector and with the acquisition of the machine we will significantly enhance our data processing capabilities for millions of candidates.

Also, the Technical Adviser, Mr Tom Harry, while commending the Commission for producing sound technical staff, said the life span of the 1500C is over 20 years.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

