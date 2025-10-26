NECO Unveils New Exam Centre In UK For Nigerians In Diaspora

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the establishment of a new examination centre in London, United Kingdom (UK), as part of its global expansion drive to provide credible assessment opportunities for Nigerians in the diaspora.

The examination body made this announcement during the unveiling of the centre at the Education Matters Conference UK 2025.

According to the NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, the initiative was developed in partnership with Barnfield Education Ltd.

“The initiative aims to provide opportunities for Nigerian students and adult learners in the UK who, for various reasons, have been unable to complete secondary education or obtain equivalent qualifications.

“Our objective is to provide credible and accessible examination opportunities for Nigerians residing abroad in line with the Federal Government’s education policy on inclusivity and global engagement,” Wushishi said in a statement issued on Sunday by NECO’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani.

He described the new Senior School Certificate Examination centre as a strategic step toward extending NECO’s global footprint, adding that the Council now administers examinations in seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, with new centres awaiting accreditation in Egypt and Burkina Faso.

According to Wushishi, the London centre would empower Nigerians abroad, promote national pride, and strengthen the global recognition of NECO certificates, which are already accepted by several UK universities, including Birmingham City University and Leeds Trinity University, as well as institutions in the United States, Canada, India, China, and Russia.

In his goodwill message, the statement noted that the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, commended NECO for the initiative, describing it as a crucial step toward ensuring that “no Nigerian child, at home or abroad, is left behind.”

He said the move aligns with the Ministry’s goal of leveraging the diaspora as a vital educational resource.

The statement added that the Director of BEP Education and NECO’s UK partner, Dr John Ibanga, said the new centre would serve as an alternative pathway for Nigerian students in the UK who face challenges within the British education system, particularly those unable to obtain the General Certificate of Secondary Education.

“Many Nigerian children encounter barriers in the UK system that limit their progression.

“This new NECO SSCE Centre provides a recognised alternative for both young learners and adults seeking academic or vocational advancement,” he explained.

During a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in London, the statement noted that the Registrar briefed the Mission on the establishment and accreditation of the new centre, stressing that the UK remains a strategic hub for expanding educational access to Nigerians abroad.

Responding, the Head of Political Affairs at the Mission, Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, praised NECO’s move as a “timely and commendable effort” consistent with Nigeria’s policy on educational inclusivity and diaspora engagement.

“The Mission will collaborate with NECO to advance Nigeria’s educational and developmental objectives in the United Kingdom,” Abu-Obe affirmed.