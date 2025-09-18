NECO Rewards Staff, Students For 2024 Productivity, Hard Work

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has honoured its staff and outstanding students for their productivity, dedication, and excellent performance in 2024.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, disclosed this during the 2024 Staff Productivity Awards ceremony held at the Council’s headquarters in Minna.

Prof. Wushishi said the awards were in three categories: Certificate of Service for retirees, Most Hardworking and Dedicated Staff of the Year, and Special Awards for the best state coordinator, best driver, and students with excellent results across NECO examinations during the year under review.

He also presented certificates of service to some retired staff in recognition of their loyalty, commitment, and years of service to the Council.

The Registrar used the occasion to highlight some of his administration’s achievements, including the successful conduct and timely release of results, transparent staff promotions, development of ICT software to ensure fairness, and staff training. Others include the acquisition of PS 900 series components for OMR scanning machines, procurement of all-in-one computer systems for the 36 states and Abuja zonal offices, and the purchase of an e-Granary database for subject officers to access e-resources.

Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, commended Prof. Wushishi for what he described as his “sagacity, perseverance, and credibility in steering NECO with quality and integrity.” He also donated ₦1 million to support the students recognised by the Council.

Chairman of the Award Committee praised NECO for acknowledging the contributions of its staff and students, noting that the gesture would further motivate them to excel in their respective fields.