NECO Releases 2025 SSCE External Results

…As 69,166 candidates get 5 credits above, including Maths, English

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released result of the November/December 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), conducted from November 26th to December 13th, 2025, saying “68,166 candidates representing 71.63 per cent got five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language.

Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who made this announcement in Minna, Niger State, on Tuesday, said 95,160 candidates sat for the examination, with 50,785 males, representing 53.36 per cent, while 44,375, representing 46.63 per cent, were females.

He said the total number of candidates that registered for the examination is 96,979, with 51,823 representing 53.43 per cent males and 45,156 representing 46.56 per cent females.

The number of candidates, according to Prof. Wishishi, who sat for English Language is 93,425, out of which 73,167 representing 78.32 per cent got credit and above, while 85,256 candidates representing 91.35 per cent out of the 93,330 candidates who sat for Mathematics, got credit and above.

He further disclosed that 82,082 candidates, representing 86.26 per cent, got five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

He added that the number of candidates booked for various forms of malpractice is 9,016 as against 6,160 in 2024, which shows an increase of 31.7 per cent.

Accordingly, he said “five supervisors, two from FCT-Abuja, one each from Kano, Adamawa and Ondo state,s were recommended for blacklisting, for aiding and abetting examination malpractice.

“Four centres, two from Niger, one each from Yobe and Kano States, found to have been involved in whole centre malpractice were recommended for derecognition.”