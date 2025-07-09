NECO Releases 2025 BECE Results, Announces Date For Re-Sit

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has released the Results of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A statement signed by NECO’s Acting Director Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani on Wednesday noted that 179,201 candidates Registered for the examination in 12 subjects.

According to him, the examination which commenced on 12th May, 2025, was successfully concluded on 23rd May, 2025.

He said: “The Results of the examination was released following the successful conclusion of the 2025 BECE Award Committee Meeting held at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna.

“During the meeting, the chairperson of the Award Committee, Dr. (Mrs) Folake Olatunji David, Director, Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education expressed satisfaction with the processes leading to the successful release of the results.

“The Award committee Meeting was also attended by some Secondary School Principals from across the Country as well as NECO Management.”

Sani further disclosed that the Award Committee has approved the date and timetable for resit of the 2025 BECE.

“The Re-sit examination is scheduled to hold on 23rd and 24th July, 2025 for Mathematics and English Studies.”