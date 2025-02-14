NECO Releases 2024 SSCE External Results

Share

…Blacklists 14 centres in Ogun, Oyo states for malpractices

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has released results of the November/December 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), conducted from November 14th to December 14th, 2024.

It should be noted that the release of the results is coming exactly 62 days after the last paper.

Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who made this announcement in Minna, Niger State, on Friday, said out of the 86,067 that registered, 84,799 candidates sat for the examination, with 44,277 males representing 52.21 per cent while 40,522 representing 47.78 per cent were female.

According to him, “the number of candidates who got five credits and above including Mathematics and English Language is 57,114 representing 67.35 per cent.

“The number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 83,024 out of which 77,988 representing 93.93 per cent got credit and above, while 83,220 out of which 62,929 representing 75.62 per cent got credit and above.

He further disclosed that 70,711 candidates, representing 83.39 per cent got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

Prof. Wushishi added that the number of candidates booked for various forms of malpractice is 6,160 as against 8,518 in 2023 which shows a decline in the number of malpractice cases by 27.7 per cent.

Accordingly, he said “seven supervisors (two each in Ogun and Oyo, and one each in Lagos, Cross Rivers and Ebonyi States) were recommended for blacklisting for poor supervision, lateness and for aiding and abetting during the examination.

“Fourteen centres (ten in Ogun and four in Oyo States were blacklisted for their involvement in whole centre malpractice in nine subjects”.

The Registrar further disclosed that “henceforth, any school, supervisor or centre delisted by any examination body, such will be sent to other sister examination bodies like NABTEB, JAMB, WAEC and others for blacklisting and this is so because the federal government wants to eradicate irregularities”.

