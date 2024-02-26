NECO Releases 2023 SSCE External Results

…Unveils e-posting Automated Annual Posting Calendar

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has released results of the November/December 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), conducted from November 20th to December 20th, 2023.

Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who made the announcement in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, said 74,342 candidates sat for the examination, with 38,867 males, representing 52.28 per cent while 35,475 representing 47.71 per cent were female.

According to him, 55,272 representing 75.59 per cent out of 73,124 candidates who sat for English Language got credit and above, while 67,815 candidates representing 92.75 per cent out of the 73,119 candidates who sat for Mathematics got credit and above.

He further disclosed that 50,066 candidates representing 67.35 per cent five got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Also 62,530 candidates, representing 84.11 per cent got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” he said.

He added that the number of candidates booked for various forms of malpractice is 8,518 as against 11,419 in 2022 which shows a decline in the number of malpractice cases by 25.4 percent.

Accordingly, he said “The examination malpractice cases for 2023 SSCE External include two centres one each in Kaduna and Ogun States involved in whole centre cases.

“Two supervisors, one each in Ouo and Lagos States were blacklisted for poor supervision, inability to control the candidates, and for aiding and abetting. One centre in Borno state was blacklisted for aiding and abetting by sharing WhatsApp messages to candidates”.

Also, the Registration unveiled the Automated Annual Posting Calendar saying “Prior to the introduction of the e-posting, the oosting of staff for various assignments were greeted with a lot of complaints arising from lopsidedness, and favouritism which gave rise to serious agitations”.

He added that every staff will be notified at the beginning of the year about the type and number of assignments they are eligible for, as well as the place of assignment.

“SMS notification will be sent to all staff after the launching to confirm their 2024 posting status. This will no doubt, address all the issues associated with the manual approach, as well as afford the staff enough time to prepare “, he said.