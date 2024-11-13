NECO Refutes Claims Of Indebtedness To External Examiners

Share

…confirms payment to all 72,138 examiners

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has debunked claims making rounds on social media, on alleged indebtedness to external examiners.

A statement signed by Ag. Director, Information and Public Relations of NECO, Azeez Sani made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, insisted all the 72,138 examiners engaged by the Council in the 2024 School-based Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as ad-hoc staff have been fully paid their allowances.

The statement reads: “The Council actually commenced payment of the Examiners on 4th October 2024 on a bank basis. This was to ensure easy reconciliation and to avoid clumsiness in the payment process. NECO has completed the payment of the examiner’s allowances as of today Wednesday 13th November, 2024 according to the payment plan of the Council.

“Also, it was discovered in the process that some Examiners submitted incorrect bank details, which the Council has reconciled with the affected examiners. Out of the 24 banks being used for the payment, all the banks have been cleared.

“It is therefore incorrect and false as being speculated recently in social media that the Council has deliberately refused to pay Examiners engaged in the conduct of the 2024 SSCE Internal.

“The Management advice that any person(s) engaged by the Council should seek clarification/explanation from it, on matters oblivious to them before resorting to the Media

“NECO wishes to reassure its esteemed Examiners and other ad-hoc Staff that the Council cherishes their invaluable contributions to the effective conduct of its examination and will therefore not take their remuneration for granted.”

