NECO Postpones Staff Promotion Examination Indefinitely

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has postponed its scheduled staff promotion examination for 2023 indefinitely.

This was contained in a terse statement signed by NECO’s Ag. Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

It reads: “The Management of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the indefinite postponement of the 2024 Staff Promotion Examination earlier Scheduled to hold on 14th and 15th February 2024 in Minna, Niger State.

“The postponement is in compliance with the directive of the Committee on Basic Examination Bodies of the House of Representatives as contained in a letter referenced NASS/HR/10/CT.20/64 dated 9th February 2024 and signed by the Chairman of the Committee Hon. Oboku Abonsizibe Oforji.

“With this development, all NECO Staff who are due for promotion this year should note that the exercise has been put on hold indefinitely.”