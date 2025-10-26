NECO Establishes New Examination Centre In London

In a move aimed at expanding its global presence, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has established a new examination centre in London, United Kingdom.

Unveiling the centre, the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said the initiative, set up in partnership with Barnfield Education Ltd (BEP Education), London represents a strategic step toward broadening educational access for Nigerians in the diaspora.

According to him, the new centre will provide opportunities for Nigerian students and adult learners in the UK who, for various reasons, have been unable to complete their secondary education or obtain equivalent qualifications.

Wushishi made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at the “Education Matters Conference UK 2025,” organised by NECO to sensitize stakeholders about the Council’s presence in the United Kingdom.

In a statement signed by NECO’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, the Registrar noted that the Council’s objective is to provide credible and accessible examination opportunities for Nigerians abroad, in line with the Federal Government’s education policy on inclusivity and global engagement.

Highlighting his achievements since assuming office in 2021, Wushishi said:

“Our commitment to the full migration to Computer-Based Examination (CBE) is the single most critical strategic objective for NECO’s future and its standing as a world-class assessment body.”

Expressing NECO’s commitment to the Nigerian diaspora and the wider African education landscape, he revealed that the NECO SSCE is now successfully administered in seven countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Our global expansion is accelerating, as we currently have new centres awaiting accreditation in Egypt and Burkina Faso, further solidifying NECO as a premier African assessment body,” he added.

Wushishi explained that the establishment of the NECO SSCE Centre at BEP Education in London offers far-reaching benefits, including direct empowerment of the Nigerian diaspora, elevation of national pride, economic and social dividends, and the leveraging of educational capacity.

He further disclosed that NECO certificates are accepted and recognised by prestigious UK institutions such as Birmingham City University and Leeds Trinity University, as well as in the United States, Canada, India, China, and Russia.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, said the establishment of the NECO SSCE Centre in London aligns with the Ministry’s mandate to serve every Nigerian child, including those in the diaspora.

“The Federal Ministry of Education views the diaspora not just as a community to serve, but as a resource to be empowered. Every Nigerian student deserves an education that enables them to compete and thrive globally,” the Minister said.

Alausa commended NECO for the initiative, noting that the accreditation of BEP Education marks the beginning of a broader strategy to extend NECO’s reach to other strategic global locations, positioning Nigerian education as a respected and accessible international brand.

The Director of Barnfield Education Ltd (BEP Education) and NECO’s UK partner, Dr. John Ibanga, said the conference was aimed at launching NECO’s presence in the UK and creating awareness about the new London examination centre.

Ibanga observed that many Nigerian children in the UK struggle within the British education system, particularly those who fail to attain the required GCSE qualifications, leading to limited progression opportunities and educational disengagement.

He noted that the new NECO SSCE Centre could serve as an alternative pathway, offering recognized qualifications for further education and vocational advancement.

Ibanga also confirmed that NECO certificates are already accepted by several UK universities and that the initiative would benefit both young learners and adults seeking academic or career development.

During a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in London, Prof. Wushishi disclosed that NECO operates similar centres in several African countries and in Saudi Arabia.

He said the UK, with its large Nigerian population, represents a strategic location for expanding educational access for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Responding on behalf of the Mission, the Head of Political Affairs, Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, commended NECO for the initiative, describing it as “a timely and commendable effort consistent with Nigeria’s policy on educational inclusivity and diaspora engagement.”

Ambassador Abu-Obe assured the NECO delegation of the High Commission’s full support in advancing Nigeria’s educational and developmental objectives in the United Kingdom.