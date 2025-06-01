NECO Disowns Fake Facebook Account

Share

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has disowned a fake Facebook account created in the name of its Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the Council’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, warned the public against falling victim to the fraudulent account, which he said was designed to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

“The Council wishes to draw the attention of the public to the existence of this fake Facebook account in order to avoid being swindled by the fraudsters,” the statement read in part.

Sani added that security agencies have been notified and are taking appropriate action against those behind the fraudulent act.

