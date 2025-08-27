NECO Debunks Fake Recruitment Notice

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has distanced itself from an online publication making rounds on the social media space, purporting that the Council was planning to recruit new staff.

A statement signed by the Information and Public Relations Azeez Sani and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to disregard the recruitment notice, which was described as false.

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been drawn to an online publication purporting that the Council is planning to recruit new staff.

“The Council enjoin members of the public to disregard the publication as it has no plan to recruit new staff.

“The Council hereby strongly states that the publication is the product of the imagination of fraudsters who are out to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“NECO, under the able leadership of the Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, will always adhere to due process and relevant extant laws when the Federal Government gives approval for staff Recruitment.”