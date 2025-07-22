NECO Conducts First CBT SSCE, Set For Full Transition

The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Tuesday commenced the pilot phase of its transition from paper-based to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), aligning with the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda in the education sector.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who monitored the pilot CBT exam at Sascon International School in Maitama, Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the process. He disclosed that the Federal Government is considering the use of both public and private CBT centres nationwide for future NECO and WAEC exams, similar to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) model.

“WAEC and NECO exams are currently conducted within schools. We will move away from that,” Alausa said. “Like JAMB, we plan to utilize existing CBT centres across the country. These centres, built with billions in private investments, should not be servicing JAMB alone. They must also serve WAEC and NECO.”

He emphasized that expanding the use of CBT centres would stimulate job creation and support local tech entrepreneurs, noting that the platforms and tools used are developed in Nigeria. “This is the kind of opportunity President Bola Tinubu is working to create across all sectors,” he said.

Commending NECO’s readiness for the transition, Alausa described the pilot exercise as a major milestone and a testament to the examination body’s reform drive.

“This is the first time NECO is conducting an SSCE exam via CBT for final-year students. It’s a pilot we insisted on, and I’m truly impressed,” he said. “When we announced the transition to CBT, many thought it was impossible. But today, we’ve seen that it is achievable.”

He also revealed that by November 2025, all NECO and WAEC multiple-choice questions will be delivered via CBT, with full CBT implementation—including essay questions—set for 2026.

Registrar of NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, who monitored the exams at Government Secondary School, Maitama, alongside members of the Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary), reaffirmed NECO’s readiness for full CBT adoption.

“NECO is prepared to conduct examinations using any format. While infrastructure remains a challenge in some areas, that won’t stop us. We’re calling on state governments to invest in CBT infrastructure to support this process,” he said.

Wushishi emphasized that the shift to CBT will reduce examination malpractice and improve the credibility of results. He also noted NECO’s increasing global recognition and the need to expand that reach.

He disclosed that a total of 1,367,210 candidates registered for this year’s SSCE—the highest in NECO’s history—with 685,551 males and 681,659 females. Kano State had the highest number of candidates (137,000+), while Kebbi had the lowest (just over 5,000). The smallest centre was the Nigerian International School in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with only eight candidates.

Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary), Senator Ekong Samson, also monitored the exams and pledged the National Assembly’s support for a smooth transition to CBT.

“We live in a tech-driven world, and Nigeria must align with global standards,” he said. “As legislators, we will ensure the education system keeps pace through necessary measures and oversight.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Examination Bodies, Hon. Oboku Oforji (PDP, Bayelsa), who led his committee to monitor the exams at Federal Government Boys College, Apo, Abuja, lauded NECO’s performance.

“NECO is our own, and we’re proud of its progress under the leadership of Prof. Wushishi. We’ve seen the students’ commitment and commend the hitch-free conduct of the exams,” Oforji said.