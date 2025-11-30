NECO Accredits Schools In Burkina Faso For SSCE, BECE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has expanded its international operations to Burkina Faso, following the successful accreditation of schools to conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, NECO confirmed that its Accreditation Team visited the schools in Burkina Faso to assess their readiness for the examinations.

According to the Council, the team inspected classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer laboratories, workshops, examination halls, sports facilities, continuous assessment records, as well as the adequacy of teachers and security structures to determine compliance with NECO standards.

The statement read in part: “After a thorough evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and BECE accreditation status. The accreditation of schools in Burkina Faso is a testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond the shores of Nigeria.”

NECO added that its expanding footprint positions the Council to become a leading examination body in Africa, offering opportunities for Nigerian students and foreign nationals to benefit from its expertise, while contributing to the advancement of education across the continent.

The development comes on the heels of NECO’s establishment of a new examination centre in London, United Kingdom. Other international centres already exist in Togo, Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire and Saudi Arabia.

In a related development, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Ambassador M.D. Galadima, commended NECO for extending its services to the country. During a courtesy visit by the Accreditation Team to the Nigerian Embassy in Ouagadougou, Galadima noted that Nigerian parents in Burkina Faso had long faced challenges due to differences in educational systems and the limited availability of English-based schools.

He explained that, prior to the accreditation, many parents had to take their children to Saki, Oyo State, to register and sit for NECO examinations—exposing families to security risks during travel and imposing significant financial burdens.

The Ambassador said the newly accredited schools will eliminate these challenges, urging the Nigerian community in Burkina Faso to take advantage of the opportunity by enrolling their children for the SSCE and BECE.

Also speaking, the leader of the NECO Accreditation Team, Dr. Uche Ezenwanne, said the accreditation will enable Nigerian students resident in Burkina Faso to write their examinations locally, further strengthening NECO’s position as Africa’s foremost examination body.