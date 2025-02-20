NECO Accredits More Schools In Equatorial Guinea To Write SSCE, BECE

Share

In renewed efforts to expand its global presence, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has accredited more schools in Equitorial Guinea to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A statement signed by the Ag. Director, Information and Public Relations of NECO, Azeez Sani, yesterday, disclosed that the newly accredited schools in addition to the existing ones, were in Bata, the largest city in Equitorial Guinea.

While revealing that a NECO Accreditation Team visited the Schools to assess their readiness to write the SSCE and BECE, the Council added that the Accreditation Team inspected Classrooms, Laboratories, Libraries, Computer Laboratories, workshops, Examination Halls, Sport facilities and Continuous Assessment (CA) as well as adequacy of teachers and school security to determine their suitability and readiness for NECO Examinations.

The statement partly reads: “After a thorough evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and full BECE accreditation status.

