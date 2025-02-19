NECO Accredits More Schools In E’Guinea 

Share

In a renewed effort to expand its global presence, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has accredited more schools in Equatorial Guinea to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A statement signed by the Ag. Director of Information and Public Relations of NECO, Azeez Sani on Wednesday, disclosed that the newly accredited schools in addition to the existing ones, were in Bata, the largest city in Equatorial Guinea.

While revealing that a NECO Accreditation Team visited the Schools to assess their readiness to write the SSCE and BECE, the Council added that the Accreditation Team inspected Classrooms, Laboratories, Libraries, Computer Laboratories, workshops, Examination Halls, Sports facilities and Continuous Assessment (CA) as well as the adequacy of teachers and school security to determine their suitability and readiness for NECO Examinations.

The statement partly reads: “After a thorough evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and full BECE accreditation status.

“The accreditation of additional foreign schools is a testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“With its expanding global presence, NECO is poised to become a leading examination body in Africa, offering opportunities for Nigerian students and other foreign nationals worldwide to benefit from its expertise, thus contributing to the advancement of education in Africa and beyond.”

It would be recalled that NECO examinations are now written by candidates in Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Cote’d Ivoire, Togo, Equatorial Guinea and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

