NEC’ll Stabilise, Strengthen Party — CP-PDP

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has expressed confidence that the much-anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party will help stabilise and strengthen the PDP.

Following several postponements, the party has finally scheduled the NEC meeting, which is expected to address lingering leadership issues within the PDP.

In a statement issued by its Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the CP-PDP commended party leaders for ensuring that there were no encumbrances to holding the NEC meeting, which, according to the group, “has been duly and publicly summoned in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution.”

The group emphasized that the NEC meeting, being the second-highest decision-making organ of the PDP, has become imperative in order to resolve pressing issues, restore internal cohesion, and reinvigorate members’ commitment to unity, discipline, and constitutional order.

The CP-PDP also lauded the National Working Committee (NWC), the PDP Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the National Assembly Caucus, state party chairmen, and other key stakeholders for standing firm and supporting the convening of the NEC meeting.

Share